North Korea to expel US soldier Travis King

SEOUL: North Korea has decided to expel US soldier Travis King, who was detained after crossing the border from the South in July, Pyongyang's state news agency said on Wednesday (Sep 27).

King ran across the border on Jul 18 after joining a sightseeing tour of the Demilitarised Zone between the two Koreas.

Last month, Pyongyang confirmed it was holding the US soldier, saying King had defected to North Korea to escape "mistreatment and racial discrimination in the US Army".

But after completing its investigation, Pyongyang has "decided to expel Travis King, a soldier of the US Army who illegally intruded into the territory of the DPRK, under the law of the Republic", the Korean Central News Agency said on Wednesday, using the North's formal name.

It did not give any details about where or when King would be released.