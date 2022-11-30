Trial in 2016 Ivory Coast attack set to get underway

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast: Eighteen people go on trial in Ivory Coast on Wednesday (Nov 30) accused of involvement in one of West Africa's bloodiest militant attacks - a machine-gun assault on a beach resort in 2016 that left 19 dead.

But only four of the 18 will be physically present for the long-awaited proceedings in Abidjan, Ivory Coast's economic hub.

The others are either on the run or being held in Mali, said Aude Rimailho, a lawyer for civilian plaintiffs.

On Mar 13, 2016, three men wielding assault rifles attacked Grand-Bassam, a tourist complex 40km east of Abidjan popular with foreigners.

In an operation echoing a militant massacre the previous year in Tunisia, they stormed the beach and then attacked several hotels and restaurants.

The 45-minute bloodbath ended when the three were shot dead by Ivorian security forces.

Al-Qaeda's North African affiliate, Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), claimed responsibility the same day.

It said the attack was in response to anti-militant operations in the Sahel by France and its allies and targeted Ivory Coast for having handed over AQIM militants to Mali.