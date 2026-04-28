Trial of Austrian man accused of plotting to attack a Taylor Swift concert begins

WIENER NEUSTADT, Austria: The trial against a man accused of pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group and plotting to attack one of superstar singer Taylor Swift’s concerts in Vienna nearly two years ago has begun in Austria.

The plot was thwarted, but Austrian authorities still cancelled Swift's three performances in August 2024. The singer's fans, known as Swifties, who had flown to Austria from across the globe to attend a performance of her record-setting Eras Tour, were devastated, but rallied to turn Vienna into a citywide trading post for friendship bracelets and sing-alongs.

The defendant, a 21-year-old Austrian citizen known only as Beran A in line with Austrian privacy rules, faces charges including terrorist offences and membership in a terrorist organisation. He could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

He is facing trial alongside Arda K, whose full name also has not been made public. They, along with a third man, planned to carry out simultaneous attacks in Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates during Ramadan in 2024 in the name of the Islamic State group. Beran A and Arda K never carried out their attacks.

Beran A's defence attorney, Anna Mair, on Monday (Apr 27) told The Associated Press that her client plans to plead guilty to most of the charges but she did not specify which ones. Only Beran A is charged in connection with the Taylor Swift plot.

He allegedly planned to target onlookers gathered outside Ernst Happel Stadium — up to 30,000 each night, with another 65,000 inside the venue — with knives or homemade explosives. The suspect hoped to “kill as many people as possible”, authorities said in 2024. The US provided intelligence that fed into the decision to cancel the concerts.