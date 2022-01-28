Trial opens in spectacular German museum jewel heist

DRESDEN: German prosecutors on Friday (Jan 28) accused six young members of a notorious criminal family of carrying out a "purposefully prepared" heist on a state museum in Dresden, as a trial opened over the spectacular robbery of priceless 18th-century jewels.

The suspects, aged 22 to 28, are accused of gang robbery and arson after the brazen night raid on the Green Vault museum in Dresden's Royal Palace on Nov 25, 2019.

To this day, there is no trace of the jewels, including a sword with a diamond-encrusted hilt and a shoulderpiece which contains the famous 49-carat Dresden white diamond.

Reading the indictment in court, prosecutor Christian Weber said the suspects had stolen "unique and irreplaceable treasures ... of outstanding cultural and historical significance".

One of the suspects covered his face with a grey hooded sweater, while others hid behind files and folders.

The robbers took just eight minutes to pilfer the treasures, causing a power cut before breaking in through a window with which they had previously tampered.

Two men armed with an axe stole the jewels before fleeing in a car, which they torched in an underground car park.

The thieves grabbed 21 pieces of jewellery and other valuables from the collection of the Saxon ruler August the Strong, encrusted with more than 4,300 individual diamonds.