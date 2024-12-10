Trial of Prime Minister Netanyahu resumes in Tel Aviv

JERUSALEM: Benjamin Netanyahu, the first sitting prime minister of Israel to face a criminal trial, is expected to testify for the first time when his corruption case resumes on Tuesday (Dec 10).

Netanyahu has repeatedly sought to delay his appearance in court, where he faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of public trust in three separate cases.

At Tuesday's hearing, the Israeli premier is expected to take the witness stand for the first time, responding to the allegations and testimonies made against him, including from former close aides.

The last time he physically appeared in the courtroom was in June 2023.

"I will speak in court. I am not running away," Netanyahu said at a press conference on Monday evening.

"It has been eight years that I have waited for this day, eight years of wanting to present the truth, eight years waiting to completely demolish these absurd and baseless accusations against me," the premier declared, again denouncing what he called a "relentless witch hunt".

For security reasons, the trial has been moved from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv, where Netanyahu will testify in an underground chamber.

LUXURY GOODS

The trial, which has been ongoing since May 2020, is scheduled to last for several months, with an appeals process that could further prolong matters.

The prime minister, who filed multiple requests to delay the proceedings on the basis of the wars in Gaza and Lebanon, denies any wrongdoing.

In the first case, Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, are accused of accepting more than US$260,000 worth of luxury goods such as cigars, jewellery and champagne from billionaire benefactors, in exchange for political favours.

Among the alleged benefactors are Israeli-born Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan and Australian business executive James Packer.