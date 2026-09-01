Tribunal says India cannot withdraw from water treaty with Pakistan

THE HAGUE: India must limit work on a hydroelectric plant in the Kashmir region and uphold a water-sharing treaty with Pakistan that it suspended over tensions with its neighbouring country, the Permanent Court of Arbitration said on Monday (August 31).

The Hague-based court said the Indus Water Treaty between the two countries remained fully in force, as India had no justification for ending or suspending the agreement.

The court said a neutral expert, appointed by the World Bank, would judge by July 2027 whether the construction of hydroelectric plants in the Himalayan region was in line with the treaty.

An international tribunal ordered India on Monday to "observe its obligations" under a treaty with Pakistan on the sharing of the Indus and other rivers, which the New Delhi government sought to suspend.