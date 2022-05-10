Trickling stream offers lifeline to survivors of Ukraine war zone

LYSYCHANSK, Ukraine: The water trickling from a pipe sticking out of a mound of dirt in Ukraine's besieged city of Lysychansk offered the last lifeline to the emaciated bricklayer's family of nine.

Artyom Cherukha crouched and listened to the shells whistling between shifting Russian and Ukrainian positions around him while slowly filling his plastic bottles from the natural spring.

A man-sized tail end of an Uragan missile hung between some branches of a tree a few steps above his leafy ravine.

But the 41-year-old seemed oblivious to the fact that the weapon could unleash death and destruction overhead.

He waited for the drips of water with his elbows planted on his knees and stared without moving.

"I feel total apathy. I am morally starved - not to mention physically," he said in a voice devoid of emotion.

"We sit here counting the bombs."