Triumphant Trump returns to White House to meet Biden

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump will make a triumphant return to the White House to meet President Joe Biden on Wednesday (Nov 13), in the Republican's first visit since departing under a torrent of scandal nearly four years ago.

Trump's meeting with Biden comes as he moves swiftly to name his administration, including the world's richest man Elon Musk as head of a new group aimed at slashing government spending.

Biden invited his sworn rival to meet in the Oval Office - despite the fact that 78-year-old Trump, who has consistently refused to admit his 2020 election loss, never afforded Biden the same courtesy.