Tropical Storm Hilary bears down on California

LOS ANGELES: Heavy rains lashed California on Sunday (Aug 20) as Tropical Storm Hilary raced in from Mexico, bringing warnings of potentially life-threatening flooding in the typically arid southwestern United States.

With people already on edge, nature struck in another scary way: A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit near the southern California town of Ojai but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

As of Sunday afternoon Hilary's core was in California packing maximum sustained winds of 95kmh, after barreling up Mexico's Baja California Peninsula, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said of this tropical weather event which was very rare for southern California. The storm was moving at a brisk pace of 37kmh.

"Catastrophic and life-threatening flooding likely over Baja California and portions of the southwestern US through Monday," it warned.

"This is an unprecedented weather event," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass warned.