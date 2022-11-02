Caribbean storm Lisa headed for Belize to become hurricane

MEXICO CITY: Tropical Storm Lisa will become a hurricane overnight, the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast on Tuesday (Nov 1), as the churning weather system is likely to provoke "life-threatening" storm surges in Belize, Honduras and parts of Mexico.

Lisa is expected to "rapidly intensify" into a hurricane before passing over Honduras' Bay Islands early Wednesday and reaching Belize's coast later in the day, according to the Miami-based NHC.

Belize's coastline, known for its corral reefs, and Mexico's Caribbean-facing Yucatan peninsula are both home to major tourist destinations.

The coast of Belize could see water levels rise by as much as 1.22m to 2.13m with a smaller storm surge of 61cm to 1.22m possible along the southeastern Yucatan, the NHC predicted.