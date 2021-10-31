Truce or not? UK and France at odds after crunch talks

France and Britain offered wildly differing accounts after their leaders met on Sunday (Oct 31) to resolve a row over post-Brexit fishing rights that threatens to turn into a full-blown trade war.

President Emmanuel Macron's office was optimistic after the French leader met Prime Minister Boris Johnson one-on-one, without aides, for about half an hour on the margins of the G20 summit in Rome.

The leaders agreed to work on "practical and operational measures" to resolve the dispute in the coming days, the office said.

They were united on the need for a "de-escalation" with concrete action "as soon as possible" it added, a day after Macron and Johnson gave each other friendly pats on the back at the G20.

But Downing Street denied any such agreement, and insisted it was up to Paris to back down on a threat to trigger trade reprisals against British fishing catches and other goods from Tuesday.

As the leaders met, the threat of "proportionate and reversible measures" against Britain was reaffirmed on Twitter on Sunday by French Europe minister Clement Beaune.

"If the French government want to come forward with proposals to de-escalate the threats they have made, we would absolutely welcome them," Johnson's spokesman told reporters in Rome.

"Our position has not changed," he said.

France is incensed that Britain and the Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey have not issued some French boats licences to fish in their waters since Brexit took full effect at the start of 2021.

The dispute has taken time out of both leaders' packed schedules when they are both working hard on the climate change agenda heading into the UN's COP26 meeting in Glasgow.

Johnson will host more than 120 leaders at a COP26 summit on Monday and Tuesday, and has repeatedly said that Britain, France and the EU as a whole need to stay focused on the existential threat.