Trudeau says he will step down after new Liberal party leader named

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday (Jan 6) that he will step down as leader of the ruling Liberals after nine years in office but will stay on in his post until the party chooses a replacement.

Trudeau, under heavy pressure from Liberal legislators to quit amid polls showing the party will be crushed at the next election, said at a news conference that parliament would be suspended until Mar 24.

That means an election is unlikely to be held before May and Trudeau will still be prime minister when US President-elect Donald Trump, who has threatened tariffs that would cripple Canada's economy, takes office on Jan 20.

"This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I'm having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election," Trudeau said.

Trudeau, 53, took office in November 2015 and won reelection twice, becoming one of Canada's longest serving prime ministers.

But his popularity started dipping two years ago amid public anger over high prices and a housing shortage, and his fortunes never recovered.