Trump administration appears to walk back shock Gaza plan

She said Trump has been "very clear" that "he expects our partners in the region, particularly Egypt and Jordan, to accept Palestinian refugees, temporarily, so that we can rebuild their home."



"It's a demolition site right now. It's not a livable place for any human being," she said.



Asked if the deployment of US troops into Gaza was being ruled out, Leavitt said: "The president has not committed to that just yet."



Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed the revised message, saying Trump's idea "was not meant as hostile. It was meant as, I think, a very generous move - the offer to rebuild and to be in charge of the rebuilding".