Trump administration blocked CDC transit mask mandate, report shows

WASHINGTON: Former president Donald Trump's administration at a crucial time in the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 blocked the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from adopting a federal mandate requiring face masks on airline flights and other forms of transit, a congressional report released on Monday (Oct 17) said.

Marty Cetron, a senior CDC official, is cited in the report as saying the federal public health agency began working on the proposed order in July 2020 after its experts determined that there was scientific evidence to support requiring masks in public and commercial transportation.

The report was released by a Democratic-led House of Representatives subcommittee examining pandemic-related issues.

The proposed order would have required masks on public and commercial transportation modes and hubs like airports, airplanes, trains and ride-sharing vehicles, Cetron said.

By July 2020, major airlines, regional transit systems and some airports had taken action on their own to mandate masks to try to curb the spread of COVID-19. But the report stated that CDC had heard from the transit industry that it wanted the federal government to issue a mandate.

Cetron, who heads the CDC's division of global migration and quarantine, said the agency was told by Trump administration officials that a mask requirement on mass transportation "would not happen", according to the report. Cetron also told the panel that masking requirements "could have made a significant contribution" to saving US lives from COVID-19 in 2020.

The report quoted Cetron as saying Alex Azar and Robert Redfield, who at the time headed the US Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC respectively, both had expressed support for the proposed order.