Trump administration offers federal workers exit package

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday (Jan 28) offered federal workers the opportunity to leave their jobs in return for eight months' severance, according to a memo sent to staff seen by AFP.

The proposal, lauded by Trump advisor Elon Musk in a post on X as a historic "fork in the road," was sent out to all two million federal workers, according to US media.

The proposal was the most sweeping move yet against federal spending since Trump took office on Jan 20.

A senior administration official told NBC News that they expect between 5 and 10 per cent of federal staff to quit and secure around US$100 billion in savings.

According to the email, the resignation period will begin Tuesday and go through Feb 6.

The move follows an order from Trump that all federal workers return to the office full time, after several years of working-from-home privileges following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The email resembled a similar message that was sent to Twitter employees when it was taken over by Musk in late 2022, asking for an emailed response if they wanted to stay at the company that was later renamed X.

Federal workers wishing to take the deal on Tuesday were asked to reply to the email with the word "resign" written into the body of the email.

Musk, who spent over US$270 million to help Trump and other Republicans win the election, has been tapped to lead a new Department of Government Efficiency, tasked with making massive cuts to federal spending.

"The federal workforce should comprise the best America has to offer. We will insist on excellence at every level," the email said.