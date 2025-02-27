Trump administration orders more layoffs as Musk meets with cabinet

Impeaching a federal judge would require the support of two-thirds of the 100-member Senate, where Republicans hold a 53-47 majority.



The downsising effort has fired at least 25,000 and offered a buyout to 75,000 of the nation's 2.3 million civil service workers.



Most workers fired by DOGE so far were in their jobs for less than a year, making them easier to lay off under civil service rules. But there were signs that DOGE was turning its attention to long-term career staff.



Internal Revenue Service executives have been told to brace for another round of job cuts beyond the nearly 12,000 employees already slated to be terminated, two people familiar with the matter said. The cuts so far amount to more than 10 per cent of the service's workforce.



The Interior Department was told on Tuesday that bureaus such as the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the Bureau of Indian Affairs should prepare plans for workforce reductions ranging from 10 per cent to 40 per cent, an Interior source told Reuters.