Trump administration rejects WHO pandemic reforms, citing US sovereignty

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday (Jul 18) formally rejected changes to the World Health Organization’s pandemic response rules, with President Donald Trump’s administration saying the measures violated national sovereignty.

The decision comes months after Trump began the process of withdrawing the US from the UN health body upon returning to office in January. Despite the withdrawal, the State Department said language in reforms adopted last year would have remained binding on the United States.

In a joint statement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy said the amendments “risk unwarranted interference with our national sovereign right to make health policy.”

“We will put Americans first in all our actions and we will not tolerate international policies that infringe on Americans' speech, privacy or personal liberties,” they said.