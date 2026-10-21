Trump administration says it has revoked over 300,000 visas

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's administration has revoked over 300,000 US visas during his second term, the State Department said on Tuesday (Oct 20) as the federal government continues its sweeping immigration crackdown.

The number showed an acceleration in the pace of visa revocations in recent weeks.

In an update issued on Aug 10, the State Department had put the number of visa revocations since Trump's current term began in January 2025 at over 175,000.

Trump says his immigration crackdown and deportation drive aim to improve domestic security. Rights advocates say ⁠the crackdown has violated due process and free speech rights and has created an unsafe environment, particularly for ethnic minorities, who have raised concerns about racial profiling.

In announcing the latest number on X, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said the Trump administration "has revoked more visas at a faster pace than any administration in history".

Pigott said the administration had "zero tolerance for foreigners here on visas who break the law, commit fraud, or undermine our national security".