Trump administration subpoenas New York Times journalists over Air Force One story: Report

WASHINGTON: The New York Times said on Saturday (Jul 11) that the US Department of Justice had ordered several of its journalists to testify before a federal grand jury after they reported on security concerns involving President Donald Trump's new Qatari-donated Air Force One.

The media organisation said subpoenas were issued on Friday, asking that the journalists appear before a grand jury on Wednesday to testify "in regard to an alleged violation of federal criminal law".

The subpoenas were issued by Jay Clayton, the US attorney in Manhattan, and in some cases delivered to reporters' homes by federal agents, the news outlet reported. It described the move as "an extraordinary escalation in President Trump's efforts to threaten and intimidate independent news organisations".

In a statement to Reuters, a Department of Justice spokesperson did not confirm or deny the subpoenas but said the administration was not targeting reporters but was concerned about people leaking classified information. The White House referred all questions to the Justice Department.