Trump agenda faces reality check in Congress vote

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's radical agenda on everything from immigration to tax reform faced a key reality test in Congress on Tuesday (Feb 25), where Republicans have only an ultra-thin majority and are struggling to agree on a budget.Members of the House of Representatives are set to vote on a resolution that would set the blueprint for the 2025 federal government budget, with US$4.5 trillion for tax cuts and more than US$1.5 trillion in spending cuts on the docket.Republican Speaker Mike Johnson, a key Trump ally, has been working to corral his party's lawmakers to back the bill, which Democrats say will result in deep cuts to the Medicaid program that many lower-income US families rely on.Johnson has been pressured from both sides of his own party, too. A number of Republican lawmakers suggest the proposed cuts do not go deep enough, while others are focused on stopping the ever-growing US national debt , and some worry about possible impacts on Medicaid.