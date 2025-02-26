Trump agenda faces reality check in Congress vote

"THEIR RESPONSIBILITY"

Looming over Tuesday's debate is the March 14 deadline for Congress to agree a budget proposal outline or face yet another US government shutdown.



For Democrats, this is test of their willingness to play hardball. So far, they are indicating they will refuse to bail out their opponents.



"The Republicans have the House, the Senate and the presidency," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told CNN. "It is their responsibility to fund the government".



One of the Democratic demands is an assurance that funding approved by Congress is actually spent - rather than being put on the chopping block by Trump's billionaire adviser Elon Musk, whose so-called Department of Government Efficiency is seeking to slash through the entire US budget.



Republicans, however, have shown no sign of willingness to limit Trump's power, with some even seeking to codify Musk's cuts.