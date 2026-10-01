What's in Trump's AI deal and who has reacted?

PARIS: US President Donald Trump has signed a deal with tech leaders outlining a regime of self-regulation for the AI industry. What's in the deal and what has been the reaction?

WHAT ARE ITS TARGETS?

The document does not break the 400-word mark and has just four substantive points.



It calls for "robust internal controls" in areas including cybersecurity, biosecurity and chemical threats.



It asks firms to ensure their AI bots do not hack other systems "in unintended ways".



These guidelines are to be overseen by internal teams, as well as an "independent external auditor or evaluator" and the companies agreed to hold regular meetings.