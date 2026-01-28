Logo
Trump aide Miller says Minneapolis agents may have breached 'protocol'
A federal agent fires a munition toward demonstrators near the site where a man identified as Alex Pretti was fatally shot by federal agents trying to detain him, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, Jan 24, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Tim Evans)

28 Jan 2026 10:40AM (Updated: 28 Jan 2026 10:43AM)
WASHINGTON: US immigration agents may have breached "protocol" in Minneapolis before shooting dead a nurse during protests, President Donald Trump's senior aide Stephen Miller said on Tuesday (Jan 27), days after branding the victim an "assassin".

Deputy Chief of Staff Miller said in a statement to AFP that the White House had provided "clear guidance" that extra personnel were sent to Minnesota to "create a physical barrier between the arrest teams and the disruptors".

"We are evaluating why the CBP (Customs and Border Protection) team may not have been following that protocol," Miller said.

Source: AFP/hs

United States Minneapolis
