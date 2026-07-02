Retrofitted Qatari jet takes flight as Air Force One for Trump's trip to North Dakota

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jul 1) took his maiden voyage on a new Air Force One - a retrofitted Boeing 747-800 worth US$400 million gifted by Qatar that embeds his personality more deeply into the institution of the American presidency.

Gone is the trademark light blue hull that helped Air Force One blend into the sky. The refurbished jet is painted in Trump’s preferred colour scheme: a navy-blue belly with red and gold stripes.

It has the luxury features that the president believes a commander-in-chief’s entourage should have - plush carpets, lie-flat seats, wood panelling and a presidential seal on the seat belts, according to reported tours of the plane.

Trump told reporters that he was proud of the luxurious plane. “You can do two things: You can low-key it, or you can show it,” he said.

The retrofitted Qatari jet is intended to serve as a “bridge” between the ageing Boeing jets that have served as Air Force One for the last 36 years and two new aircraft, which are years behind schedule and expected to be delivered in 2028 at the earliest.