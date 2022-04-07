Trump allies held in contempt over silence in Capitol riot probe

WASHINGTON: US lawmakers voted on Wednesday (Apr 6) to recommend criminal contempt charges against two allies of former president Donald Trump, tightening the net on key figures from the previous administration accused of involvement in last year's deadly Capitol assault.

Former White House trade director Peter Navarro and deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino were subpoenaed to answer questions before the congressional committee probing the riot, but did not show up.

"They have been given every opportunity to come forward, yet have attempted to obstruct the pursuit of justice and to stonewall the committee's work and conceal the truth," said Democratic panel member Elaine Luria.

Addressing the pair directly, she added: "My question remains: What are you covering up and who are you covering for?"

The nine-member select committee, headed by a Democratic lawmaker with a Republican deputy, is investigating Trump's efforts to overturn his defeat in the November 2020 election in the run-up to the Capitol riot - as well as the help he got from Navarro, Scavino and others.