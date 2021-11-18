Trump ally in Congress publicly shamed over violent video

WASHINGTON: United States lawmakers censured a Trump loyalist on Wednesday (Nov 17) for posting an animated video depicting the legislator killing a colleague and attacking President Joe Biden, in a rare move underlining the enmity between opposing sides of Congress.

Far-right congressman Paul Gosar was forced to endure a public shaming by the House of Representatives as he was called to present himself in the "well" of the lower chamber for the "pronouncement of the censure".

The Arizona Republican was made to listen in silence as Democrats spent more than an hour rebuking him for what they called workplace harassment and encouraging violence against women.

"We cannot have members joking about murdering each other or threatening the president of the United States," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said before the censure.

"This is both an endangerment of our elected officials and an insult to the institution of the House of Representatives."

A censure resolution is the most severe form of punishment in the House, and just a handful of members have faced the sanction over the last century - most recently 11 years ago.

Gosar also joined fellow Trumpist agitator Marjorie Taylor Greene as the second House Republican to lose their position on House committees this year.

An outspoken ally of Donald Trump who echoes the former president's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, Gosar has been condemned for his associations with white nationalists and his praise for the rioters who stormed the US Capitol on Jan 6.

He was rebuked anew after tweeting out a video in the Japanese anime style showing him fatally slashing the neck of New York Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez before attacking Biden with a sword.