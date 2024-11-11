Trump announces immigration official Tom Homan as 'border czar'

WASHINGTON: US president-elect Donald Trump said late on Sunday (Nov 10) he was bringing back hardline immigration official Tom Homan to oversee the country's borders in the incoming administration.

The 78-year-old Republican tycoon has pledged to launch - on day one of his presidency - the largest deportation operation of undocumented immigrants in US history.

"I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation's Borders ("The Border Czar")," Trump posted on his social network Truth Social.

"I've known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders."

Trump said Homan will be in charge of "all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin".

Homan, who led immigration enforcement during part of Trump's first administration, appeared at the Republican National Convention in July, telling supporters: "I got a message to the millions of illegal immigrants that Joe Biden's released in our country: You better start packing now."