Trump arrives at US Open to mix of cheers and boos, delaying start

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump was greeted with both cheers and boos as he arrived at the US Open final on Sunday (Sep 7), where security checks delayed the match by 30 minutes.
An ABC television broadcast showed Trump waving from a box seat to a still-sparse Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, though broadcasters omitted the live audio reaction. Tournament organisers said the delay was due to enhanced security measures.
"As a result of the security measures in place, and to ensure that fans have additional time to get to their seats, we have pushed the start time of today's match to 2.30pm ET," the US Open said in a statement.
Trump, a Republican who often weighs in on sports, has sought to shape policies around athletics, from issuing an executive order banning transgender women and girls from female competitions to pressuring the Washington Commanders to revert to their former Redskins name.
POLARISING FIGURE IN NEW YORK
Trump’s approval rating stood at 40 per cent in late July and mid-August, raising questions about how he would be received in Democratic-leaning New York.
Outside the stadium, fans expressed mixed reactions. “I couldn’t care less if he comes or not. Who is? He’s a convicted felon,” said Dave, a banker from New York City.
Others were more accepting. “He can go wherever he wants and attend a match if he wants to,” said Karen Stark, a retired tennis fan from Michigan.
The president, who frequently golfs on weekends at courses near Washington, New Jersey or Florida, has attended several major sporting events since taking office in January, including February’s Super Bowl and Ultimate Fighting Championship bouts.