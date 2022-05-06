Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Trump asked about bombing drug labs in Mexico: Ex-defence chief
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Trump asked about bombing drug labs in Mexico: Ex-defence chief

Trump asked about bombing drug labs in Mexico: Ex-defence chief

Donald Trump, pictured in December 2020, reportedly asked twice if the military could 'shoot missiles into Mexico to destroy the drug labs' while US president. (Photo: AFP/File/SAUL LOEB)

06 May 2022 10:30AM (Updated: 06 May 2022 10:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump asked about the possibility of bombing drug trafficking labs in Mexico while he was US president, former defence secretary Mark Esper says in a book set to be released on Tuesday (May 10).

According to excerpts cited by the New York Times, Trump believed the United States could pretend it wasn't responsible for launching missiles across its southern border, Esper, who was Pentagon head between July 2019 and November 2020, writes.

In 2020, Trump reportedly asked twice if the military could "shoot missiles into Mexico to destroy the drug labs", Esper writes in his book titled A Sacred Oath.

According to the Times, Esper was left "speechless" at the requests.

Trump dismissed Esper in November 2020, just days after the results of the US presidential election were announced, in which President Joe Biden won.

Trump and Esper's relationship had been strained for months, ever since the defence secretary had publicly opposed deploying the military to quell anti-racist protests that gripped the country that year.

According to reports about other excerpts from Esper's book, Trump, in discussing the demonstrations in June 2020, had asked about the protesters: "Can't you just shoot them?"

Related:

Source: AFP/fh

Related Topics

Donald Trump United States Mexico

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us