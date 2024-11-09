US charges man over alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump

WASHINGTON: US prosecutors announced charges on Friday (Nov 8) in an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate former president Donald Trump and a prominent dissident Iranian-American journalist.

The foiled assassination plot on Trump was allegedly directed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to avenge the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in 2020 in a US strike ordered by then-president Trump, the Justice Department said.

Farhad Shakeri, 51, an Afghan national who is believed to be in Iran, was "tasked" by the IRGC with providing a plan to kill Trump, who defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in Tuesday's US presidential election, the department said in a statement.

Shakeri and two other men, Carlisle Rivera, 49, and Jonathon Loadholt, 36, both of New York, were charged separately with plotting to kill an Iranian-American dissident in New York.

Rivera and Loadholt are both in US custody and made a court appearance in New York on Thursday.

"The charges announced today expose Iran's continued brazen attempts to target US citizens, including President-elect Donald Trump, other government leaders and dissidents who criticize the regime in Tehran," FBI Director Christopher Wray said.