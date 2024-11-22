Trump attorney general pick Matt Gaetz drops bid in face of Senate opposition

ETHICS PROBE

Gaetz, 42, was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2016 and won reelection recently, but he resigned as a congressman shortly after Trump picked him to be attorney general.



"Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do," Trump said in response to his withdrawal.



The ethics probe into Gaetz, a deeply polarizing Florida congressman, was effectively ended after he resigned from the House.

As a staunch Trump ally, Gaetz - if appointed as attorney general - could have dropped multiple criminal cases against the former president.