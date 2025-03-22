Trump awards Boeing much-needed win with F-47 fighter jet contract

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump awarded Boeing on Friday (Mar 21) the contract to build the US Air Force's most sophisticated fighter jet yet, dubbed the F-47, handing the company a much-needed win.

The Next Generation Air Dominance program will replace Lockheed Martin's F-22 Raptor with a crewed aircraft built to enter combat alongside drones.

Trump, the 47th president, announced the new jet's name, the F-47.

"We've given an order for a lot. We can't tell you the price," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"Our allies are calling constantly," Trump added, saying foreign sales could be an option. "They want to buy them also."

For Boeing, the win marks a reversal of fortune for a company that has struggled on both the commercial and defense sides of its business. It is a major boost for its St Louis, Missouri, fighter jet production business.

The engineering and manufacturing development contract is worth more than US$20 billion. Boeing's win means it will make the jet fighter and receive orders worth hundreds of billions of dollars over the contract's multi-decade lifetime.

Shares of Boeing rose nearly 5 percent after the US company beat out Lockheed Martin for the deal. Lockheed's shares fell nearly 7 percent.