Trump back in New York as Harris targets grassroots

Sunday's visit will be the vice president's 14th trip to Pennsylvania since she jumped to the top of the ticket after President Joe Biden's shock withdrawal in July.



On Tuesday, she will hold a major rally in Washington near the White House in the park where Trump fired up his supporters before they stormed the US Capitol to try to overturn the 2020 election result.



Harris told CBS on Sunday that "it is very important for the American people to see and think about who will be occupying" the president's house next year.



"It's either going to be Donald Trump or it's going to be me sitting behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office," she said.