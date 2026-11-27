Speaking to the Iraqi state news agency, Aboudi added that Iraq lost an estimated US$100 billion to oil smuggling through its Kurdistan region from 2008 to 2025.

It was unclear how the government calculated the figure.

Iraq is hoping to attract wide-scale foreign investment in its often struggling economy.

Iraq on Thursday closed two border crossings in the Kurdistan region, one with Syria and one with Iran, after Zaidi ordered federal authorities to take control of crossings run by the semi-autonomous regional government.

Thousands of Kurds protested on Thursday against Zaidi's moves to put oil fields under federal control and deploy federal troops along the region's international borders.

ARMED GROUPS HAVE AMASSED POWER

The moves against the Kurds, just a week after Zaidi ordered a showdown against a heavily-armed Shi'ite militia aligned with Iran, Kataib Hezbollah, put Zaidi in confrontation with two major factions in a country where armed groups have amassed power over decades of ethno-sectarian civil war. Both crackdowns have been linked to alleged oil-smuggling rings.

Iraq's highest court ruled on Wednesday that Baghdad can deploy federal forces along all international borders including in the Kurdistan region.

The court decision appears to be a victory for Zaidi, a 41-year-old multimillionaire businessman and political novice who came to power in a compromise just six months ago. But political analysts say it may yet prove difficult to implement measures that challenge entrenched interests.