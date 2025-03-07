Trump backs off Mexico tariffs while Canada tensions simmer

The US trade deficit surged to a new record in January according to government data Thursday, as imports spiked while tariff worries flared in the month of Trump's inauguration.



The overall trade gap of the world's biggest economy ballooned 34 per cent to US$131.4 billion, on the back of a 10 per cent jump in imports for the month, said the Commerce Department.



Analysts say the US deficit was likely bolstered by gold imports.



But "stripping out this impact, all other imports rose 5.5 per cent, indicating front-loading of shipments was in full swing," said Oxford Economics senior economist Matthew Martin.



This refers to a tendency for businesses to try and get ahead of additional costs from potential tariffs, and possible supply chain disruptions.