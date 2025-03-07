Trump backs off Mexico tariffs while Canada tensions simmer

Trump said he would hold off some tariffs on Mexico, furthering a pullback in trade action a day after providing temporary reprieve for automakers.
The president said after a phone call with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum that fresh tariffs targeting Mexico would not apply to trade that falls under an existing regional pact between the United States, Mexico and Canada.
The pause, he said, was "until April 2nd". At that point, Canadian and Mexican goods could still face reciprocal levies.
"I did this as an accommodation, and out of respect for, President Sheinbaum. Our relationship has been a very good one," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.
Trudeau said Thursday that Ottawa will remain in a trade war with Washington for "the foreseeable future" even if there are "breaks for certain sectors."
"Our goal remains to get these tariffs, all tariffs removed," Trudeau added.
Global markets tumbled after Trump's announcement of 25 percent tariffs on US imports from Canada and Mexico took effect Tuesday and economists say Americans are likely to face broad-based price rises.
The United States' expanded reprieve for Mexico came a day after the White House gave automakers temporary relief too from the levies that hit everything from lumber to avocado imports.
"ECONOMIC REALITY"
"It's a recognition of economic reality" that Trump walked back the 25 per cent tariff on Mexico after implementation, said Scott Lincicome, vice president of general economics at the Cato Institute.
This is an acknowledgement that tariffs disrupt supply chains, that the burden of levies falls to consumers, and "that the market doesn't like them and certainly doesn't like the uncertainty surrounding them," he told AFP.
Lincicome added that the relief Trump's announcement brings to businesses depends on the details of his rollback.
Since taking office in January, Trump has made a series of tariff threats on allies and adversaries alike, declaring trade wars will be a key part of his foreign policy.
However, Canada contributes less than one per cent of fentanyl to the United States' illicit supply, according to Canadian and US government data. It is also a relatively minor source of illegal immigration, compared to flows across the Mexican border.
China, meanwhile, has pushed back on US allegations of its role in the fentanyl supply chain, calling this a domestic issue that tariffs will not resolve.
Related:
Economists warn that blanket tariffs stand to weigh on US economic growth and raise inflation in the near term.
Trump has referred to tariffs as a source of US government revenue, and a way to remedy trade imbalances and practices Washington deems unfair.
The overall trade gap of the world's biggest economy ballooned 34 per cent to US$131.4 billion, on the back of a 10 per cent jump in imports for the month, said the Commerce Department.
Analysts say the US deficit was likely bolstered by gold imports.
But "stripping out this impact, all other imports rose 5.5 per cent, indicating front-loading of shipments was in full swing," said Oxford Economics senior economist Matthew Martin.
This refers to a tendency for businesses to try and get ahead of additional costs from potential tariffs, and possible supply chain disruptions.