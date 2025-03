Trump backs off Mexico tariffs while Canada tensions simmer

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump said Thursday (Mar 6) he was pausing some of the sweeping new tariffs on Mexican imports, amid continued trade tensions with Canada and sustained blowback from global markets on the US president's policies.Trump said he would hold off some tariffs on Mexico, furthering a pullback in trade action a day after providing temporary reprieve for automakers.The president said after a phone call with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum that fresh tariffs targeting Mexico would not apply to trade that falls under an existing regional pact between the United States, Mexico and Canada.The pause, he said, was "until April 2nd". At that point, Canadian and Mexican goods could still face reciprocal levies."I did this as an accommodation, and out of respect for, President Sheinbaum. Our relationship has been a very good one," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.