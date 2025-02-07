Trump’s bid to end birthright citizenship a ‘big mistake’: Legal experts, immigrant advocates

VIOLATING THE US CONSTITUTION

But observers have asserted that this would be a violation of the US Constitution, which provides that anyone born on American soil is considered a citizen. The measure was ratified in 1868 to ensure citizenship for former slaves after the Civil War.

Some American states have since filed lawsuits challenging Trump’s effort to rescind birthright citizens.

Two federal judges in as many days have blocked the move, accusing the Trump administration of ignoring the rule of law for political and personal gain.

District Judge John Coughenour in Seattle on Thursday (Feb 6) put Trump’s order on pause for the duration of lawsuits brought by four states and an immigrant rights group challenging it.

His ruling followed one by a federal judge in Maryland in a separate but similar case.

The ruling extends the pause on the order until a higher court overturns it, a successful appeal by Trump’s administration, or the legal process plays out, which could take months or even years, said observers.

“There is really no question in my mind that this executive order is illegal,” Jennifer Gordon, professor of law at Fordham University, told CNA.

“It goes against the clear language of the Constitution, and it goes against 125 years of decisions by the Supreme Court when other challenges were made.”

The main birthright citizenship case is from 1898, when the Supreme Court ruled that the son of lawful immigrants from China’s Guangdong province was a US citizen by virtue of his birth in 1873 in San Francisco.

The man, Wong Kim Ark, had been denied re-entry to the US in 1895, after returning from a trip to China.