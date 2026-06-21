Trump, blaming alleged vandals, says Washington Reflecting Pool needs repairs

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday (Jun 20) that much of the water at the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington "probably" has to be drained for repairs following what he called "vandalism" of the site.

"We met with contractors today, will probably be forced to release and drain much of the water in order to do the necessary repairs, but will have them done as quickly as possible," Trump wrote in a post on the social media website Truth Social.

Several alleged vandals have been arrested, according to Trump.

"Many additional people have been arrested having to do with the disgraceful Vandalism of our beautiful Reflecting Pool," he wrote.

Trump did not provide evidence to support his allegation of vandalism, which he said included someone pouring corrosive chemicals into the pool. The US Park Police, the Interior Department and the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump announced on Jun 6 that work was completed on a US$14.7 million renovation project for the pool. ​Soon after, workers started pouring hydrogen peroxide into the pool to combat an algae bloom that had turned it green, instead of the expected dark blue.

Earlier this week, the ​paint on the reflecting pool was ‌peeling away from the bottom and into the algae-tinted water.

The pool renovation is part of ​Trump's sweeping plans to remake the US capital city, which include tearing down the ​East Wing of the White House to make space for a new ballroom, ⁠and building a massive arch near Arlington National Cemetery where the US honors the nation's war ​dead and other prominent Americans.