Trump blasts Ireland on trade during traditional visit

WASHINGTON: It was perhaps not the welcome Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin had hoped for on an annual US trip to mark Saint Patrick's Day - a dressing down from Donald Trump on trade and tariffs.

"We do have a massive deficit with Ireland," the US president said in answer to the very first question he faced with Martin in the Oval Office, before going on to lambast the European Union in general.

Trump promised to respond to tariffs imposed by the EU in retaliation for new US levies on steel and aluminum - an economic shockwave that could hit Ireland too.

Certainly the encounter with the Irish taoiseach, or premier, was calmer than the scene less than two weeks ago when Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy got into a blazing row, also in the Oval Office.