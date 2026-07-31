Trump says 'Board of Peace' reaches Gaza disarmament deal

CAIRO: US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Jul 30) said Cairo talks between mediators and Hamas leaders have led to a "HISTORIC agreement for the COMPLETE DISARMAMENT of Hamas" in what he described as structured phases.

Sources close to the talks told Reuters earlier on Thursday that progress was made but it is uncertain if the agreement will hold, as an Israeli official had said the proposed terms were not satisfactory.

"This agreement is a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people," Trump said in a social media post.

"At the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks."

The Israeli embassy in Washington and Hamas did not immediately respond to requests for comment about Trump's post.

Earlier, Israeli strikes killed at least six Palestinians in Gaza on Thursday, including two children, medics said.

A Hamas official and a diplomat close to the Cairo talks said the progress would be tested by Israel's response and whether this allowed a broad accord to be reached. However, the Israeli official earlier on Thursday, who declined to be identified, said Israel had rejected a proposal.

"Israel demands the complete disarmament of Hamas, including the removal of weapons from Gaza and the complete demilitarisation of the Strip as a precondition for any process," the official said.

"The 15-point document in question does not provide a satisfactory response to these demands and Israel conveyed its objections."

A ROADMAP TOWARDS HAMAS DISARMAMENT?

Hamas leaders are holding talks with mediators from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey on the second phase of President Donald Trump's Gaza plan, as presented to them by his Board of Peace, which oversees its implementation.

Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Anna Evstigneeva told the Security Council on Tuesday that a roadmap prepared by Trump's Board of Peace envoy for Gaza, Nickolay Mladenov, had so far failed to gain the support of Israel and Hamas, with the demilitarisation of Gaza remaining the main stumbling block. The Board of Peace declined comment on the Cairo talks earlier on Thursday.