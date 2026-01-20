Trump to charge US$1bn for permanent 'peace board' membership
The US president's new "board of peace" is set to cost member countries US$1 billion for a three year spot.
The White House has asked various world leaders to sit on the board, chaired by Trump himself, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Hungarian premier Viktor Orban and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
Member countries - represented on the board by their head of state - would be allowed to join for three years - or longer if they paid more than US$1.0 billion within the first year, the charter says.
"Each Member State shall serve a term of no more than three years from this Charter's entry into force, subject to renewal by the Chairman," the board's draft charter says.
"The three-year membership term shall not apply to Member States that contribute more than US$1,000,000,000 in cash funds to the Board of Peace within the first year of the Charter’s entry into force."
The board was originally conceived to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza, but its charter does not appear to limit its role to the occupied Palestinian territory.
The White House said there would be a main board, a Palestinian committee of technocrats meant to govern devastated Gaza, and a second "executive board" that appears designed to have a more advisory role.
"The Board of Peace is an international organisation that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict," the charter says.
"FAILED INSTITUTIONS"
Trump has regularly criticised the United Nations and announced this month that his country will withdraw from 66 global organisations and treaties - roughly half affiliated with the UN.
Membership of the board would be "limited to States invited to participate by the Chairman," according to the draft charter.
Trump would have the power to remove member states from the board, subject to a veto by two-third of members, and choose his replacement should he leave his role as chairman.
Trump also named as members Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former British prime minister Tony Blair, senior negotiator Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Israel has objected to the line-up of a "Gaza executive board" to operate under the body, which includes Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi.
FRANCE TO DECLINE TRUMP "PEACE BOARD" INVITE
France "does not intend to answer favourably" to an invitation to join US President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace", a source close to President Emmanuel Macron told AFP on Monday.
Its charter "goes beyond the sole framework of Gaza", the source close to the French president said.
"It raises major questions, particularly regarding respect for the principles and structure of the United Nations, which under no circumstances can be called into question," they added.
France is a permanent member of the UN Security Council.
Earlier Monday, its foreign ministry issued a statement reiterating France's commitment to the UN.
"This remains the keystone of effective multilateralism, where international law, the sovereign equality of states, and the peaceful settlement of disputes prevail over arbitrariness, power politics and war," it said.
The ministry added it was reviewing the proposed legal framework of the board with its partners, raising concern that the "project extends beyond the situation in Gaza".
The source close to the French president however noted that France "remains fully committed to a ceasefire in Gaza and to a credible political horizon for Palestinians and Israelis".