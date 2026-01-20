Trump to charge US$1bn for permanent 'peace board' membership

"FAILED INSTITUTIONS"

It appears to take a swipe at international institutions such as the United Nations, saying that the board should have "the courage to depart from approaches and institutions that have too often failed."



Trump has regularly criticised the United Nations and announced this month that his country will withdraw from 66 global organisations and treaties - roughly half affiliated with the UN.



Membership of the board would be "limited to States invited to participate by the Chairman," according to the draft charter.



Trump would have the power to remove member states from the board, subject to a veto by two-third of members, and choose his replacement should he leave his role as chairman.