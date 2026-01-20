What to know about Trump’s 'board of peace'

SINGAPORE: A billion-dollar permanent membership fee and a mission to secure peace in conflict areas - these were some of the details listed in a draft charter for US President Donald Trump’s “board of peace”.

The board was originally conceived to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza, but the charter does not appear to limit its role to the occupied Palestinian territory.

What will this new organisation do, and who has been invited?

HOW IT WILL WORK

According to the draft charter, the board of peace is an international organisation seeking to “promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict”.

It will "undertake such peace-building functions in accordance with international law", it added.

The board will be chaired by Trump, who will also serve separately as an inaugural representative of the US.

According to the rights of the chairman listed on the document, he will have “exclusive authority to create, modify or dissolve subsidiary entities as necessary or appropriate to fulfil the board of peace's mission”.

He will also pick members of an executive board to be "leaders of global stature" who will serve two-year terms - subject to removal by the chairman.

The White House has already announced the founding executive board for the organisation.

Its members include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House envoy Steve Witkoff and former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair.