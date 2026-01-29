Trump border czar Homan says ICE in Minneapolis will be more 'targeted,' drawdown possible

MINNEAPOLIS: United States border czar Tom Homan, newly installed as commander of President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement surge in Minneapolis, said on Thursday (Jan 29) that federal agents would focus on "targeted, strategic enforcement operations", marking a shift in the aggressive tactics that have drawn national outrage.

Homan also said he intended to reduce the 3,000-strong force of agents deployed to the city after what he said were productive meetings with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and other local leaders.

"We can do better," he said. "We made some significant gains, significant coordination and cooperation, and you're going to see some massive changes occurring here in this city."

His appearance suggested a continued de-escalation from Trump's administration, which has been under intensifying political pressure to recalibrate its approach in Minneapolis after two US citizens were shot dead by federal agents.

A newly issued internal memo from a high-ranking Immigration and Customs Enforcement official directs federal officers to refrain from any unnecessary communication and engagement with "agitators" so as to avoid "inflaming the situation".

The directive, reviewed by Reuters late on Wednesday, also orders ICE officers to only target immigrants who have records of criminal charges or convictions, a departure from earlier tactics that included randomly stopping people on the street to demand documented proof of legal US residence or citizenship.

Homan pushed for more access to Minnesota jails for ICE agents so they can pick up immigrants living in the country illegally when they are released from local custody, arguing that it would lessen the need for more disruptive street sweeps.

"More agents in the jail means less agents on the street," he said.