Trump administration orders more layoffs as Musk meets with cabinet

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday (Feb 26) laid the groundwork for more large-scale layoffs, as downsising czar Elon Musk pledged that he would move quickly to slash spending.

At the first meeting of Trump's cabinet, Musk said he aims to cut the US$6.7 trillion budget by US$1 trillion this year, an ambitious target that could entail significant disruption of government programs. Trump reiterated his promise to refrain from cutting popular health and retirement benefits that account for nearly half of that total.



"We're not going to touch it," said Trump, whose unprecedented government overhaul has so far fired more than 20,000 workers, frozen foreign aid, and disrupted construction projects and scientific research.



But it has not slowed government spending so far. According to a Reuters analysis, the government spent 13 per cent more during Trump's first month in office than during the same time last year, largely due to higher interest payments on the debt and rising health and retirement costs incurred by an ageing population.



"If this continues, the country will go de facto bankrupt," Musk said at the cabinet meeting, where he wore a black "Make America Great Again" baseball cap and a t-shirt that read "tech support".