Trump calls NYC rally with racist rhetoric a 'lovefest'

PALM BEACH: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump defended on Tuesday (Oct 29) his widely criticized New York rally that featured vulgar and racist remarks by allies, calling the event "an absolute lovefest."

He accused Kamala Harris, his Democratic rival in the Nov 5 US election, of waging a "campaign of hate" against him to compensate for what he called her horrible record as vice president under President Joe Biden.

Trump, 78, spoke to supporters at his Florida estate as Harris, 60, prepared for a high-profile Washington rally on Tuesday evening at the site where Trump addressed supporters on in 2021 before they attacked the Capitol to try to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden.

Trump did not comment on the vulgar and racist rhetoric used by speakers at his Sunday rally, where a comedian called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" and disparaged Black Americans, Jewish people, Palestinians and Latinos.

Though his campaign has said the comments about Puerto Rico did not reflect the former president's views, Trump called the event a lovefest.

"And it was my honor to be involved," he said.

Trump said Harris would be too dangerous to serve as president, pointing to foreign wars and high levels of immigration during her tenure as vice president.

He said she had waged a campaign of destruction. "But really more than anything else it's a campaign of hate," he said.