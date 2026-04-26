Trump cancels envoys' Pakistan trip, in blow to hopes for Iran war breakthrough

ISLAMABAD/WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump cancelled a trip by two US envoys to Pakistan, a mediator in the Iran conflict, on Saturday (Apr 25), dealing a new setback to peace prospects after Iran's foreign minister flew out of Islamabad following talks in the capital.



Trump said in a social media post that he had called off the planned visit by his special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, citing what he said was tremendous confusion within the Iranian leadership.



"Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work! Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their "leadership". Nobody knows who is in charge, including them. Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!" he wrote.



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi earlier left the Pakistani capital without any sign of a breakthrough in talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other senior officials.



Araqchi later described his visit to Pakistan as "very fruitful," adding in a social media post that he had "shared Iran's position concerning (a) workable framework to permanently end the war on Iran. Have yet to see if the US is truly serious about diplomacy".



Iranian media reported that Araqchi had flown to Oman's capital Muscat, saying he will meet with senior officials to "discuss and exchange views on bilateral relations and regional developments".



Tehran has ruled out a new round of direct talks with the United States and an Iranian diplomatic source said Tehran would not accept Washington's "maximalist demands".