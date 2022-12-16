Celebrities, Joe Biden mock Donald Trump's US$99 NFT collection

SINGAPORE: Former United States president Donald Trump announced on Thursday (Dec 15) his very own "rare digital collectible" trading cards, depicting himself in different costumes including a superhero, astronaut and a cowboy.

Priced at US$99, the non-fungible token (NFT) trading cards are being marketed as the "perfect Christmas gift" by Mr Trump.

A promotional video shows an animated version of Mr Trump dressed in Superman-styled garb with lasers coming out of his eyes against the backdrop of Trump Tower.

One of the cards show the 76-year-old rippling with muscle while wearing the American flag as his cape and a “Trump Champion” belt.

The former host of The Apprentice had teased a "major announcement" before the launch of the cards, adding to the hype over his declaration earlier this month that he would be running for the 2024 US presidential election.

However, the response has been largely negative, with many ridiculing the series.

Award-winning author Stephen King spoke up about Mr Trump's latest move, comparing him to other former presidents and their work after leaving the White House.