Celebrities, Joe Biden mock Donald Trump's US$99 NFT collection
Priced at US$99, the non-fungible token (NFT) trading cards are being marketed as the "perfect Christmas gift" by the former US president.
SINGAPORE: Former United States president Donald Trump announced on Thursday (Dec 15) his very own "rare digital collectible" trading cards, depicting himself in different costumes including a superhero, astronaut and a cowboy.
Priced at US$99, the non-fungible token (NFT) trading cards are being marketed as the "perfect Christmas gift" by Mr Trump.
A promotional video shows an animated version of Mr Trump dressed in Superman-styled garb with lasers coming out of his eyes against the backdrop of Trump Tower.
One of the cards show the 76-year-old rippling with muscle while wearing the American flag as his cape and a “Trump Champion” belt.
The former host of The Apprentice had teased a "major announcement" before the launch of the cards, adding to the hype over his declaration earlier this month that he would be running for the 2024 US presidential election.
However, the response has been largely negative, with many ridiculing the series.
Award-winning author Stephen King spoke up about Mr Trump's latest move, comparing him to other former presidents and their work after leaving the White House.
US President Joe Biden also seemingly mocked his rival, tweeting he too had "major announcements", before listing updates like the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act and falling gas prices.
Similarly, political commentator Ben Shapiro poked fun at the launch, tweeting: "Thank God, the digital trading cards are here. It was indeed a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT."
Jon Stewart, the former host of The Daily Show, also tweeted: "Today's Trump announcement is the closest we'll ever get to a concession speech. #Sad."
Mary Lea Trump, an avowed critic of the former president, took a jibe at her uncle, going so far as to edit a photo of one of his trading cards.
Actor Mark Hamill from the Star Wars franchise piped in as well, adding on to President Biden's tweet that he "liked presidents who don't charge US$99 for ONE trading card."
But some of Trump's supporters are of the opinion the cards are more than just an NFT collection.
Right-wing political commentator Dinesh D'Souza tweeted that critics were missing the point as "in fact it involved a strong and comprehensive set of policies to RESTORE FREE SPEECH".
As stated on the "Collect Trump Cards" official website, online buyers stand a chance to win prizes such as a dinner with Mr Trump himself, a meet-and-greet session at his Palm Beach resort, private zoom calls, and a one-hour golfing session.
Buyers of all 45 cards are "guaranteed a ticket to dinner" with the former president at a gala dinner in South Florida.