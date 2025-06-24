Logo
live World

Fighting between Israel, Iran continues despite Trump's proclamation of ceasefire

Fighting between Israel, Iran continues despite Trump's proclamation of ceasefire

Protesters chant slogans as they hold up posters of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a protest following the US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, on Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi)

24 Jun 2025 08:21AM (Updated: 24 Jun 2025 12:00PM)
Despite an announcement by US President Donald Trump that Israel and Iran had agreed to a 12-hour ceasefire, hostilities have continued, with deaths reported in Israel following an Iranian missile strike.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr Trump said the ceasefire would be "complete and total".

Iranian state TV IRINN has also announced a ceasefire but Israel's military has reported a fourth wave of missiles launched by Tehran.

Trump's comments came after Iran made good on its threat of retaliation against the United States, launching a missile attack on a US military base in Qatar on Monday (Jun 23).

Follow live updates:

Source: CNA/sn

Related Topics

Iran Israel United States
