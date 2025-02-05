Trump in 'no rush' to speak with China's Xi despite tariff battle

US stock markets shrugged off weakness on Tuesday, but Chinese stocks saw volatility after markets opened on Wednesday as the US Postal Service said it was suspending inbound package shipments from China and Hong Kong "until further notice".

Letters and flats, it said, would not be impacted.

Trump imposed fresh 10 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods, on top of levies that were already in place against Washington's biggest economic competitor. Mexico and Canada faced 25 per cent tariffs.

Trump's tariff order also eliminated a duty-free exemption for low-value packages, a move that could delay packages of Chinese-founded online retailers Shein and Temu from entering the country.



White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday that Trump was due to talk to Xi, but on Tuesday said she had no "updates on when that call will take place".



"He is not going to allow China to continue to source and distribute deadly fentanyl into our country, that was the reason for this tariff," Leavitt told reporters outside the West Wing of the White House.