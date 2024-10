Trump claims to be 'father of IVF' at all-female campaign stop

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump sought to present himself as the "father of IVF" on Wednesday (Oct 16), as he told an all-female audience at an election campaign event he supported a fertility treatment that Democrats say he has put under threat.The Republican candidate did not explain what he meant, but his remarks were the latest in a series of conflicting stances he has taken on reproductive rights , a key weakness in his push for the White House."I want to talk about IVF. I'm the father of IVF, so I want to hear this question," Trump told Fox News in the closely-watched swing state of Georgia as the topic turned to in vitro fertilization."We really are the party for IVF. We want fertilization, and it's all the way, and the Democrats tried to attack us on it and we're out there on IVF even more than them."Ahead of the Nov 5 vote, Trump and his Democratic rival Kamala Harris have been reaching beyond their traditional support to woo undecided voters who do not consume traditional media.