Trump claims to be 'father of IVF' at all-female campaign stop

She told reporters on her plane that her opponent should "take responsibility for the fact that one in three women in America lives in a Trump abortion ban state."



Numerous states have enacted crackdowns on the procedure since the Supreme Court's ruling and Trump conceded that some had been "too tough," pledging that even Republican states would moderate over time.



Georgia, which shattered records on the first day of early voting Tuesday, is one of the country's most hotly-contested battlegrounds, and the election is deadlocked in polling.